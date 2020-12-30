Warner announces 2019-2020 Honorary Secretary of State award-winners

Charleston, W. Va. – Following last week's announcement of the 2019-2020 Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools, today, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the list of students recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State. The full list of students is below.

The Honorary Secretary of State program recognizes high school students who are committed to registering, informing, and mobilizing their peers to vote. Honorees are from Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools and are nominated by their teachers for their efforts.

Honorees are invited to spend time at the West Virginia State Capitol, learning about the duties of the Secretary of State's Office and the functions of the State Legislature. Many 2019-2020 Honorary Secretaries of State were able to participate in the 2020 Legislative Session.

"These students are leaders in their schools and future leaders in their communities," Warner said. "Their commitment to voter engagement is a reflection of their interest in the electoral process and the betterment of our state."

Now in its 26th year, the Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. The Award is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.

More than 40 high schools participated in the Jennings Randolph Award program during the 2019-2020 school year. Up to two students from each award-winning school may be recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State.

Since taking office in January of 2017, Secretary Warner has led the effort to register more than 62,000 high school students to vote.

Schools interested in the Jennings Randolph Award or Honorary Secretary of State program should visit our website for more information.

2019-2020 Honorary Secretary of State Award Recipients

Berkeley County Hedgesville High School – Bridget Hall & Maree Guinevere Dieterich

Boone County Scott High School – Chloe Older & Haylee Miller Sherman High School – Jacob Massey & Abby Bolton Van High School – Christopher Blake Martin & Kensley White

Fayette County Meadow Bridge High School – Betty Watson & Zeph Sims Midland Trail High School – Austin Simms & Zachary Wood Oak Hill High School – Lane Jordan & Nathaniel Bloomfield

Hancock County Weir High School – Sarah Hudacheck & Olivia Dowler

Jackson County Ravenswood High School – Levi French Ripley High School – Trey Jones & Garrison Phillips

Kanawha County Capital High School – Madison Staten Nitro High School – Lydia Sweat & Piper Vance Saint Albans High School – Trevor Morris & Dami Oyedekin

Logan County Logan High School – Sara Fortune

Mercer County Montcalm High School – Brendan Blankenship & Katlyn Williams Pikeview High School – Gabriella Gray & Logan Krauss

Mingo County Mingo Central High School – Emily Cline & Trace Clark Tug Valley High School – Makayla Jarvis

Monroe County James Monroe High School – Abby Fraley

Nicholas County Nicholas High School – Galilea Villasenor Richwood High School – Jacey Miller & Shade Rader

Putnam County Buffalo High School – Josie Moore

Raleigh County Independence High School – Hayden Miller & Taylon Collins Liberty High School – Elijah Hensley & Alyssa McGhee Shady Spring High School – Jillian Mitchell & Caleb Roark Woodrow Wilson High School – Mercedes Lovell

Tyler County Tyler Consolidated High School – Creed Ammons & Jonus Glover

Upshur County Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Mya Ramos & Morgan Goodman

Wetzel County Hundred High School – Logan Norris & Matthew Riley