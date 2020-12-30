Commerce Announces $5.2 Million in Community Development Block Grant Awards to 12 Montana Communities

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that 12 Montana communities will share more than $5.2 million in federal funds through Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public and Community Facilities Program. The funds will be used primarily for water and wastewater system infrastructure and public health facilities.

“Projects like these strengthen Montana’s communities,” said Jennifer Olson, Community Development Division Administrator at Commerce. “These funds support communities as they continue to provide vital services and respond to their local needs and challenges.”

Commerce’s CDBG Public and Community Facilities program provides funding to local governments to address community needs, including building or improving public infrastructure and constructing or rehabilitating facilities such as shelters, food banks, mental health centers and senior centers.

The following communities have received CDBG Public and Community Facilities funding:

Big Horn County : $450,000 for construction of a new ambulance facility in Hardin

: $450,000 for construction of a new ambulance facility in Hardin Town of Circle : $450,000 for water main replacements and installation of hydrants and valves

: $450,000 for water main replacements and installation of hydrants and valves Hill County : $260,500 for wastewater system upgrades to the lift station and sewer lines

: $260,500 for wastewater system upgrades to the lift station and sewer lines Lewis and Clark County : $450,000 to renovate the Good Samaritan Thrift Store with an upgraded roof and energy efficiency improvements

: $450,000 to renovate the Good Samaritan Thrift Store with an upgraded roof and energy efficiency improvements Missoula County : $450,000 for wastewater system improvements to install sewer mains and sludge removal in the Buena Vista community

: $450,000 for wastewater system improvements to install sewer mains and sludge removal in the Buena Vista community Petroleum County : $450,000 for construction of a new community center/senior center

: $450,000 for construction of a new community center/senior center Pondera County : $450,000 to renovate the Pondera County Medical Center heating, cooling systems and lighting fixtures

: $450,000 to renovate the Pondera County Medical Center heating, cooling systems and lighting fixtures City of Roundup : $450,000 for water system upgrades to water main, hydrants and valves

: $450,000 for water system upgrades to water main, hydrants and valves City of Shelby : $450,000 for water system upgrades and replacement of water mains

: $450,000 for water system upgrades and replacement of water mains City of Thompson Falls : $450,000 for wastewater system upgrades to install and construct sewer lines, lift station and service connections

: $450,000 for wastewater system upgrades to install and construct sewer lines, lift station and service connections Valley County : $450,000 for water system upgrades to water mains, storage tank and install water metering in the St. Marie water district

: $450,000 for water system upgrades to water mains, storage tank and install water metering in the St. Marie water district City of Wolf Point: $450,000 for wastewater system upgrades to sewer lines and lift station

For more information, visit COMDEV.MT.GOV.