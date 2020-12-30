BIOTEKT - Biological Architecture BIOTEKT - Nature immersed - living solutions for you! BIOTEKT House Covered in Vegetation

At BIOTEKT, we believe the future of home-building outside of urban areas is in earth protected homes that are integrated with their natural surroundings.

Our BIOTEKT homes have been described as looking similar to those of the Hobbit Houses in Lord of the Rings. That is because our modular panels have been designed to be covered with earth & vegetation” — Dan Toma

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVE THE PLANET! - BIOTEKT - Earth Sheltered Homes in the 21st Century – A Daring Proposition for the Conscious Green / Ecological Enthusiast – Environment Friendly Housing Solutions.If you have ever thought of living closer to nature and custom building a truly unique environmentally conscious home, then you should consider a BIOTEKT home. Think of our manufactured panels and dome ceilings as your building blocks to use to design your home or commercial building. In fact, think about being a 21st-century eco-hobbit! That is because our modular panels have been designed to be covered with earth and vegetation which results in sustainable comfortable homes with lower maintenance and lower energy costs.At BIOTEKT, we believe the future of home-building outside of the high density urban areas is in earth protected homes that are integrated with their natural surroundings. We manufacture bio-architecture with BIOTEKT to create sustainable homes made from the same high-tech materials as those used to build the US space shuttles. The end results are stunning energy-efficient earth-sheltered homes that are unique, and which can be designed to suit the home buyer's needs. BIOTEKT PANELS ARE HIGH-QUALITYHomes built with our BIOTEKT panels are generally cost effective - not much different in overall costs from other custom home builds. In fact, sometimes they may be slightly higher in cost due to the architectural challenges of dealing with curved roof panels. In addition, shipping the panels internationally is a cost that needs to be factored in, as all our product is currently manufactured in Columbia, Latin America. Soon, we will have manufacturing capability in other countries to serve the Mexico and US market, possibly one for the European market. While BIOTEKT homes are not inexpensive to build, they provide savings going forward in the form of lower heating and cooling costs. However substantial savings can be counted on with multiple units ordered on the same Purchase Order.We use a modular construction system with panels manufactured with composites of recycled materials that are highly durable. These panels can be assembled to create earth-sheltered custom homes or structures for commercial uses.BIOTEKT IS A MANUFACTURERAs an international manufacturer, BIOTEKT now has distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Romania. We design and fabricate the panels, then ship them to the homeowner/builder. The homeowner will need to engage the services of a local architect and a construction company to design and pour the foundation, assemble the Biotekt panels, build, and finish the home onsite. Permits and meeting local building codes are the responsibility of the local professionals and contractors. Though we are not directly involved with the actual builds of homes using our product, we can provide consulting services and recommendations to assist local architects and builders with our knowledge of how to achieve the best-desired result, a nature immersed residential home or commercial building.Our 10-year warranty for the quality and integrity of the materials and against manufacturing defects is contingent upon the builder following our detailed manual of the manufacturer's installation instructions.If you are exploring the idea of building a unique, eco-friendly home or commercial building, you will want to learn more about what we do. Our products' materials, design, and manufacturing are all done to support environmentally conscious and sustainable goals. Currently, a build of agricultural EcoSpheres using BIOTEKT is underway in Florida to create a vegan Eco Farm. Several homes have been built in the US with our products and also an eco-spa in Virginia.WE SEND YOU THE BIOTEKT SHELL: YOU BUILD YOUR ECO-HOMEOur panels have been designed to be covered by soil and vegetation in order to take advantage of how they can reduce energy costs and maintenance.THERE ARE INFINITE POSSIBILITIES FOR YOUR DESIGNWe have developed a number of Biotekt prototypes, but your imagination can take you in a different direction. In fact, you can begin with just a general idea or sketch that our designers can interpret into the system constraints... The design process is a result of collaboration between Biotekt designers and the Client. If you visit our website www.biotekt.com , you can see more conceptual diagrams for proposed Biotekt prototypes.BIOTEKT MAKES THE PANELS: YOU DESIGN AND BUILD YOUR HOMEWe fabricate the panels, then ship them to you, the homeowner/builder. As an international manufacturer, BIOTEKT now has Authorized Agents in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Romania. As the homeowner, you receive shipment of the panels and then you get to do the rest to build your unique eco-home. Unless you are a building professional you will need to engage the services of a local architect or engineer to assist with your design and local permitting, and a contractor to pour the foundation, assemble the panels, build, and finish the home onsite.Permits and meeting local building codes are the responsibility of the local professionals and contractors.ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE ORDREING / FABRICATION / SHIPPING / IMPORTATION / INSTALLATION / EXTERIOR and INTERIOR FINISHINGThough we are not directly involved with the actual builds of homes using our product, we can provide consulting services and recommendations to assist local architects and builders with our knowledge of how to achieve the best-desired result, a nature immersed residential home or commercial building.We have customers in several countries who have used our BIOTEKT panels to build small homes, large homes, even commercial buildings like spas, shops, even an eco-farm. We know that our customers will continue to find new ways to design and assemble our panels to build their own unique eco-homes and commercial spaces.

This is a brief presentation of a Biotekt house built up from scratch to completion using the Biotekt panels to create the great looking house.