Mississippi Lottery Corporation Welcomes Holiday Winners!

Goodwill and Good Tidings to All!

JACKSON, MISS.–The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) headquarters danced to the familiar tune of holiday hustle and bustle over the last few days as multiple winners arrived to claim their prizes.

Winter Winning$

Jeannette S. of Tupelo dashed into MLC headquarters as quickly as she could to claim her $200,000 prize.

“I called my daughter first…She didn’t believe that I’d really won,” she exclaimed when recounting her winning experience.

Jeanette won $200,000 on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil on W. Main St., Tupelo.

More Good Tidings of Joy!

A Grand Prairie, Texas, woman $20,000 on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Kroger on Hwy. 80 E., Clinton.

A Rosedale woman won $5,000 on a Sleigh Bill$ scratch-off game purchased from Double Quick on Malvina Rd., Rosedale.

A Tippah County man won $5,000 on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse on City Ave., Ripley.

A Lee County man won $1,000 on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart on W. Main St., Tupelo.

Additional Winners

A Mendenhall woman won $100,000 on a 20X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Market #5 on Simpson HWY 149, Mendenhall.

A Flowood man won $10,000 on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from Flowood Shell on Flowood Dr., Flowood.

A Covington County man won $5,000 on a Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Fast Mart on Hwy. 495, Magee.

A Kiln woman won $5,000 on a Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Neco’s Family Market on Cable Bridge Rd., Pass Christian.

A Ripley man won $3,000 on a Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse on E. Walnut St., Ripley.

An Irvington, Ala., man won $1,500 on a Mega Millions ticket purchased from Raceway on Hwy. 63, Moss Point.

A Gulfport man won $1,000 on a Mega Millions ticket purchased from Circle K on Lorraine Rd., Gulfport.

An Aberdeen woman won $1,000 on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart on Eason Blvd., Tupelo.

Ring in the New Year…MLC Style…with combined jackpots over $750 MILLION!

The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday, December 30, is an estimated $363 million. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January! Additionally, the Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday, January 1, is an estimated $401 million!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###