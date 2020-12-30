Lendio to Hire 500 Employees to Continue Its Mission of Saving Small Businesses

The workforce expansion will enable Lendio to meet the unprecedented demand for small business capital caused by COVID-19’s economic disruption

/EIN News/ -- Lehi, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading small business solutions provider, today announced plans to hire 500 employees by the end of January 2021. Lendio will hire 190 full-time temporary-to-hire employees by January 7, 2021, with help from PrincePerelson, Utah’s premier recruiting firm. Positions are available in the Salt Lake City, Utah, and Long Island, New York, regions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lendio has helped facilitate over 100,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan approvals for small business owners. With the anticipated extension of this program forthcoming, Lendio is hiring additional team members to meet the incoming demand. Recruiting firm, PrincePerelson will work closely with Lendio to attract the high volume of exceptional employees needed immediately to continue Lendio’s mission of saving small businesses.

Additionally, Lendio is hiring a number of permanent team members to help support its core business. Positions are available in product, development, business development, customer experience, marketing and other departments.

Throughout the nation, economic crisis-driven layoffs have reached unprecedented levels. Amid the job losses and layoffs, many workers find themselves seeking temporary or new positions. Lendio’s temporary-to-hire positions are suited for those interested in temporary opportunities, expected to last into the spring of 2021.

The majority of new hires will be working remotely as the company continues to respect and operate under CDC and health experts’ guidelines and will transition to Lendio’s headquarters in Lehi, Utah, or its office in Woodbury, New York, when deemed safe to return to the workplace.

“The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating to small businesses around the country, and to millions of American workers,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “We are grateful for the chance to provide opportunities, both to small businesses seeking relief and to individuals seeking employment. These permanent and temporary team members will be directly impacting the livelihoods of thousands of Americans as they help small business owners in desperate need of assistance.”

“PrincePerelson is delighted to partner with Lendio to provide high-volume, quality talent to their team,” said Bre Marrder, VP of Volume Recruiting and Client Success. “We are honored to be a part of this hiring initiative and to have an opportunity to make an impact for small businesses. This will greatly affect many workers and families whose lives have been altered by COVID-19.”

Founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, Lendio is now the nation’s leading small business loan marketplace. To-date, Lendio has facilitated over $10 billion in financing through more than 200,000 small business loans and has become a trusted advocate for small business owners seeking to understand their financing options, especially during these turbulent times.

Lendio was recently recognized by the Salt Lake Tribune as one of Utah’s Top Workplaces and by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces. Lendio has been certified for five years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces.

To learn more about the open positions, and to apply, visit lendio.com/careers.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation’s leading small business loan marketplace. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated over 200,000 small business loans for $10 billion in total funding, including $8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America’s smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com.

About PrincePerelson

Based in Salt Lake City, PrincePerelson provides premier recruiting and professional placement services throughout Utah and nationally. With nearly three decades of delivering talent, they understand the unique culture and business needs of their industry. PrincePerelson is a certified women-owned business recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned company, recipient of Best of State, Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes, as well as a repeat winner for Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business.

