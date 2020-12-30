CuraLinc Healthcare launches Mental Health Navigator, a digital advocacy tool that guides participants to personalized mental health support.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraLinc’s New Mental Health Navigator Drives More Employees to Access Mental Health Care and Support

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), only 43% of adults with a mental health disorder, such as depression or anxiety, actually seek treatment to address their concern. Fortunately, advancements in technology have created new avenues for people to address depression, stress, anxiety and other emotional health issues.

CuraLinc Healthcare, a global behavioral health and wellbeing provider, today announced the launch of Mental Health Navigator, a digital advocacy tool that guides participants to personalized mental health support. Navigator, which will go live on January 1, will be embedded within every employee (EAP) and member (MAP) assistance program model at no additional cost.

“Navigator extends the footprint of mental health support to that un-engageable part of every employee population.” says David Pawlowski, LCPC, CEAP, BC-TMH, CuraLinc’s Vice President of Administration. “We’re extremely excited for what Navigator will mean for employees who want to learn more about their own mental health, or for those who just need a little extra guidance to access care and support.”

After accessing Navigator through the web or mobile platform, participants will complete a two-minute assessment that includes three clinically-validated tools: the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales (DASS), the Workplace Outcome Suite (WOS-5) and the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT). Based on the results of the survey, Navigator will stratify each participant into risk corridors across five categories: stress, depression, anxiety, alcohol use and productivity. Every Navigator participant receives a personalized Emotional Fitness Report that includes the results of the assessment, as well as guidance to a curated set of mental health resources, including direct links to access care and schedule counseling or coaching.

Benefits of Mental Health Navigator include:

• Extends the Program’s Reach and Footprint. Navigator will appeal to employees who need a little extra guidance – and to employers who prefer a uniform entry point into the program.

• Delivers a Personalized Mental Health Assessment. Every participant receives a summary of their personal emotional fitness and risk zones.

• Maps Participants to Meaningful Care Avenues. Navigator’s evidence-based assessment provides a personalized set of recommendations for ongoing care and support.

• Accelerates Access to Support and Resources. Navigator guides participants to schedule counseling or coaching – or access digital mental health resources such as text therapy or dCBT.

For clients that want to extend the footprint of the program even farther, CuraLinc offers an enhanced plan design option that includes outbound engagement to high-risk participants, incentive management, access to on-demand reporting, single sign-on (SSO) access and a client-specific login page.

With over 100 million Americans living in mental health professional shortage areas, guidance to care has never been more important. CuraLinc's Mental Health Navigator addresses this problem head-on by combining innovation with an evidence-based set of tools to expedite access to meaningful support.

About CuraLinc Healthcare

CuraLinc Healthcare provides an outcomes-driven suite of behavioral health and wellness services, highlighted by an innovative employee assistance program (EAP), to over 2,000 employers, associations, trusts and post-secondary educational institutions. For more information, please call 800.490.1585, email info@curalinc.com or visit www.curalinc.com/navigator.

