Leading Book Industry Technology Provider Partners with 365 MEDIA to Fill Gap Left by In-Person Event Cancellations
UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portsmouth, NH - 365 MEDIA, a highly regarded expert in the virtual event industry, has teamed up with publishing technology firm Edelweiss by Above the Treeline to launch the Edelweiss BookFest, a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to create a gathering place for all members of the book publishing industry. This innovative virtual product was developed in response to the pandemic’s disruption of normally-scheduled events that have typically served book publishers and buyers.
The new online Edelweiss BookFest event will take place June 8-9, 2021. Preliminary education tracks will include: New Title Discovery, Retail Bookselling Best Practices, and a special track on revenue generation in the evolving pandemic period.
Edelweiss BookFest will consist of virtual booths for attendees to visit that will enable live conversations, videos, and downloadable tools designed to increase book sales. Edelweiss will partner with virtual event technology consultants 365 MEDIA to create the ultimate experience for participants and sponsors.
A neutral third-party between sellers and publishers, Edelweiss sees this as the ideal time to leverage the latest online technologies and virtual experiences to replace cancelled in-person events. Edelweiss currently works with over 95% of the book publishing community to provide sales and marketing tools that make books easier to discover, sell, and purchase.
John Rubin, CEO of Edelweiss by Above the Treeline commented, “We repeatedly hear from our customers that there continues to be a need to bring the market together, particularly in these challenging times. Stores are looking for ways to drive sales and survive the pandemic period by reaching the expanding online reader audience. Publishers want new ways to highlight their authors and fuel new and traditional revenue streams for all parties. Edelweiss BookFest in June will provide a new way to put more books in people’s hands.”
“We have been seeking to partner in a market where our technology solutions for virtual events will have the most impact and help that market thrive. Edelweiss by Above the Treeline is a great example of a company that has built a trusting constituency over several decades through its passion and pure love of the industry. This partnership is a perfect fit for us,” stated RD Whitney, 365 MEDIA CEO. For more information on booth space or sponsorships, please contact RD Whitney.
About Edelweiss by Above the Treeline
Edelweiss by Above the Treeline empowers the book publishing industry with marketing, sales and business intelligence tools that make the journey from author to reader more efficient. Over 165,000 book professionals engage in the community using its tools to create efficient catalogs for bookstores, libraries, reviewers, bloggers and other influencers to discover titles and manage the processes that keep them competitive. The company is privately owned since 2002 and based in Ann Arbor, MI. For more information, visit http://www.abovethetreeline.com.
About 365 MEDIA
365 MEDIA started developing online event technology and data services in 1999 and became a pioneer in the genre by working with business media companies to extend real world media products into successful online experiences. Today, 365 MEDIA is remains a leading technology and services company, now specializing in full service virtual event management, online communities, online, training, and certification programs, custom research, and media services such as audience development and engagement. http://www.365media.com.
Robert D Whitney
365 MEDIA
+1 603-440-9332
rdwhitney@365media.com