2020-12-29 18:00:40.787 Laclede County Men Strike Gold: $10 Million Scratchers Prize

Keith Vermillion of Falcon and Randall Wall of Lebanon have been playing the Missouri Lottery together on and off for years. However, the pair never anticipated they would win an amount as big as the one they recently discovered – a Scratchers top prize of $10 million on a “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket.” 

“I went speechless and couldn’t believe it. I had to look multiple times to read what I was actually reading,” Vermillion said. 

He then quickly called his longtime friend to let him in on the good news.

“It still hasn’t quite soaked in,” chuckled Wall. 

Vermillion and Wall purchased their ticket at Express Stop, 1215 Mill Creek Road, in Lebanon.

$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” is a $30 Scratchers game, with over $5 million in unclaimed prizes, including a $1 million prize. Tickets from this game are also eligible for a second-chance drawing that offers another $1 million prize, as well monthly drawings that award prizes of $500. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail. 

