Sam Cover Talks About the Sustainability of the Farm-to-Table Process
Sam Cover a Colbert Washington Native, Discusses the Sustainability of the Farm-to-Table ProcessCOLBERT, WA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Cover recently talked about the farm-to-table movement, and it's issues regarding growth and sustainability. He outlined the benefits of widespread adoption of the campaign. The experienced chef is adamant that the future of the initiative is bright.
Sam is happy to see more people working tirelessly to bring locally grown foods to households, retail outlets, and eateries. This approach enables consumers to derive significant benefits by accessing fresh produce. Food sourced directly from farms is far healthy, and the farm-to-table model maximizes revenue for local farmers.
Sam Cover of Colbert, Washington believes that the movement needs to adopt effective ways to introduce diverse crops. In doing so, it will become more accessible for consumers to improve their diet and overall health.
Supporting sustainability
The renowned chef stated that the table needs to support the farm to achieve sustainability and counteract monocultures' rise. He argues that this scenario cannot work the other way around. For this reason, Sam Cover of Colbert advocates the adoption of new forms of cooking and eating.
Cover believes that great agriculture contributes to delicious flavors in the kitchen. Hence, farmers need to maximize soil fertility even as they battle fungal diseases, pests, and weeds.
Benefits of the farm-to-table process
Sam Cover of Colbert also outlined the benefits of sourcing ingredients directly from local farmers. These include improved nutrition and fresh flavors. Restaurants and other establishments can rely on organic ingredients, which come without any preservatives. Thus, customers enjoy quality food made of natural ingredients.
The farm-to-table movement advocates leveraging fresh flavors with farm produce. Meals taste better thanks to the new flavors. Sam Cover of Colbert Washington underlined the importance of eliminating the need to freeze or preserve the ingredients. As a result, eateries offer genuinely fresh food that is healthy and delicious.
Fresh farm produce is undoubtedly more nutritious. Foods that ripen in the fields retain their nutrition and are delivered directly to restaurants. This status is in contrast with foods harvested before they mature.
Sam Cover also highlighted the environmental benefits of the farm-to-table process. By sourcing ingredients from local farms, other retail outlets can minimize the farm produce's distance, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
On the other hand, restaurants adopting the farm-to-table model offer diners a wider variety of meal options. The menus change naturally thanks to the unlimited access to fresh produce directly from farmers. In most cases, restaurants adjust menus in tandem with in-season foods.
Sam Cover Spokane Area professional background
As a renowned chef, Sam Cover of Spokane Region embraces a wide selection of culinary trends. In doing so, he offers quality meals to diners. It is no surprise that Sam supports the farm-to-table movement as a model for the future. He is also interested in experimenting with experiential dining.
