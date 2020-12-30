Assure Holdings Announces Early Final Payment of Neuro-Pro Monitoring Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that upon paying US$3,171,540 on December 24, 2020, it has made the final payment in connection with the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the assets of Neuro-Pro Monitoring (“Neuro-Pro”). The early payment of the balance of the purchase price resulted in a reduced cost to Assure of US$170,000. Accordingly, the total purchase price paid in connection with the Acquisition was US$7,529,231.



“As anticipated, Neuro-Pro has strengthened and diversified our revenue stream, substantially increased our scale in terms of number of procedures and was immediately accretive to Assure’s earnings and cash flow in 2020,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “In addition, we further developed important relationships that Neuro-Pro originated with some of the most prestigious spine surgeons in the Dallas Ft. Worth area. These introductions have accelerated our expansion in Texas and drove the initiation of clinical research projects that will highlight the value Assure provides for IONM-related efficacy, safety, cost saving and improving patient outcomes. We believe our enhanced scale and data-driven studies will help accelerate the negotiation of new in-network contracts with insurance companies.”

Farlinger added, “The final terms of the Acquisition were highly favorable from a cost of capital perspective. We are pleased that Assure shareholders have benefited from an immediately accretive transaction as well as from a reduced sale price resulting from our early payment discount.”

Farlinger concluded, “Given current dynamics in the IONM industry, we anticipate opportunities for additional M&A on favorable terms for Assure.”

Jason Papes, Neuro-Pro’s principal said, “With the scale, resources and expertise that Assure provides, we have taken advantage of opportunities to expand in Texas. In addition, the integration process was smooth, and we have benefitted from continuing education and progressive training for our clinical team that aligns with our principles, ensures advanced patient care and supports our future development plans.”

As announced on February 18, 2020, Assure acquired Neuro-Pro, one of the largest IONM companies serving the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

About Neuro-Pro Monitoring

Established in 2012, Neuro-Pro Monitoring is a premier intraoperative neuromonitoring company serving the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex. Over the past eight years, Neuro-Pro has grown into a distinguished organization focused on patient care, employee satisfaction and customer service. The company’s 13 technologists supporting 25 surgeons across 14 facilities. Neuro-Pro has established a reputation of excellence by the way we conduct ourselves, our business and treating our employees and customers with the highest respect.

