Portion.io Announces Partnership with DeFi Disruptor Saffron.finance

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Portion.io (Crypto Ticker: “PRT”) (“Portion” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based technology for verifying and tracking the provenance of art and collectibles, today announced that their new platform has officially gone live. In addition, they have announced a strategic partnership with Saffron.finance

In the world of decentralized finance, novel ideas with brilliant code flow to the top and positively impact the rapidly-expanding ecosystem. As mentioned in a previous blog post on medium, Saffron.Finance is a decentralized protocol that programmatically optimizes yield for individuals contributing their liquidity with various predetermined tranches at different risk levels. These tranches are set to two week epochs, where those contributing liquidity across the provided pairs receive payouts in exchange for locking their tokens for 2 weeks. Saffron’s platform allows for anyone to reap the benefits of liquidity mining while mitigating risk and gaining enhanced insight for what the potential yield could resemble.

We are pleased to reveal that the PRT governance token has been selected as a liquidity mining pair, SFI ⇔ PRT, through Uniswap on Saffron.Finance. The partnership began in Epoch 4 on December 27th with a combined reward of 25 SFI and 1,000,000 PRT. Further rewards will be available as the partnership continues on to future epochs.

Portion will be hosting Saffron inspired exclusive competitions in the near future. Invitations to participate will be sent to artists on the Portion platform to create Saffron concept art. All submissions will receive 5,000 PRT while top pieces will receive further rewards. The top recognized submissions will be capable of receiving further rewards. The newly minted Saffron NFT’s will be distributed to the stakers on the Saffron protocol and will then be sellable on the Portion marketplace.

