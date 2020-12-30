Leading Edge Jet Center Enters the Mountain West Region

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Mont., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Edge Jet Center (“LEJC” or the “Company”), a provider of business aviation services across the Pacific Northwest, today announced the acquisition of Exec Air Montana (“EAM”), a full service business aviation provider with fixed base operations (“FBO”), complementary aircraft charter and management (“ACM”), and aircraft maintenance services at the Helena Regional Airport (“HLN”) in Helena, Montana. The acquisition also includes Montana Medical Transport, a premier regional provider of air medical transport services.



As the sole FBO at the Helena Regional Airport, EAM represents a strong entrance into the Mountain West Region for LEJC and complements the Company’s network of high-quality facilities in Oregon and Washington. In addition to its FBO, EAM offers air ambulance and aircraft maintenance services to meet the needs of a diversified customer base, including aerial firefighting, the Montana National Guard and major commercial airlines.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of Leading Edge Jet Center’s network into a new region of the United States in partnership with John Maxness and Dan Norhton,” said Steven Levesque, Leading Edge Jet Center’s Chief Executive Officer. “With their combined industry experience, both as the founders of EAM and as residents of Helena, we are happy to welcome them to LEJC, continuing with the team they created to keep customers safe and connected.”

Located in the capital of Montana, Helena Regional Airport has experienced strong growth in passenger traffic and completed a significant expansion in 2020 that is supported by the region’s stable economic environment driven primarily by the government and recreational sectors. LEJC will work with EAM’s current management team to support future upgrades and initiatives at the Helena Regional Airport to meet growing customer demand. EAM’s geographic proximity to LEJC’s facilities in Oregon and Washington will enable the Company to broaden and diversify the services available to its growing customer base.

“For over 25 years, EAM has demonstrated a track record of service and quality to the customers at Helena Regional Airport,” John Maxness said. “We are proud to continue this trend under the Leading Edge Jet Center banner.”

“As the base for the Montana National Guard and EAM’s air ambulance services, the airport plays a key role within the city that it helps keep connected,” said Dan Norhton. “We are confident that Leading Edge Jet Center shares this commitment to supporting our community, building on our partnerships and pursuing future opportunities.”

Leading Edge Jet Center, founded in 2005 and established as a standalone company in August 2019, provides business aviation and jet fueling services at the Redmond and Bend Airports in Central Oregon, and King County International Airport-Boeing Field (“BFI”) in Seattle, Washington. LEJC delivers essential aviation services to its customer base, including fuel for commercial airlines and private aircraft, hangar space, de-icing, ground transportation, and aircraft maintenance and repair. In 2020, LEJC was awarded the Safety 1st Clean standard by the National Air Transportation Association and became the first FBO to deliver sustainable aviation fuel at BFI, demonstrating LEJC’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

