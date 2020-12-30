Nufactor Achieves Immune Globulin National Society’s (IgNS) Ig Certified Pharmacist (IgCP®) Credentials for18 Pharmacists Eligible to Take the Exam

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that 18 Nufactor pharmacists eligible to take the Immune Globulin National Society’s (IgNS) Ig Certified Pharmacist (IgCP®) have passed the exam. Pharmacists were assessed and validated based on their knowledge, skills, and overall clinical competence of pharmacists managing and dispensing immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy. Pharmacists in North Carolina were credentialed on December 18 and pharmacists located at their California facility were credentialed earlier this year.

IgCP® credentialing is the only nationally recognized certification for Ig pharmacists. Nufactor’s decision to work toward achieving this accreditation for registered and licensed pharmacists is a demonstration of their ongoing commitment to Ig excellence.

“I’m extremely proud of our North Carolina pharmacy for their achievement. Our California team was the first pharmacy to achieve IgCP® credentialing earlier this year and having our North Carolina team receive IgCP® credentials strengthens our pharmacy practices within our organization. By aligning with nationally recognized standards as set forth by the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), Nufactor continues to provide patients with highly skilled pharmacy support and quality care every time,” said Leslie Vaughan, RPh, IgCP®, chief operations officer.

IgNS is committed to the IgCP® credentialing process, which provides assessment, validation and documentation of the knowledge, skills and overall clinical competence of pharmacists managing and dispensing Ig therapy. The IgCP® credentialing is the only nationally-recognized certification for Ig pharmacists. It meets nationally-recognized standards that are reliable and legally defensible measurements of Ig pharmacists’ knowledge and skills. IgCP® credentialing validates that pharmacists have met stringent requirements for knowledge and experience and are qualified to provide competent Ig care.

“Ig therapy is one of the most complex clinical fields, requiring pharmacists to possess specialized expertise to ensure safe clinical practices and best patient outcomes. Earning the prestigious IgCP® credential demonstrates the highest dedication to the practice of Ig therapy, and merits recognition of the pharmacist’s knowledge and clinical competence,” said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, executive director of IgNS.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1995, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and bleeding disorders. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Through individualized patient care, Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, is a multi-billion-dollar organization that continues to celebrate more than 32 years of business, and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position regarding supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF's commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity® ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. Their proprietary system Lot-Track™, provides verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine® is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through their forward-deployed inventory programs MinibarRx® and Verified Inventory Program™ (VIPc)®, FFF has revolutionized product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in their services is assured through Costparency™ — FFF's promise to healthcare providers that they will not engage in deceptive pricing tactics.

As always, FFF goes Beyond Distribution in their commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Everything they do affirms their dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of their mission of Helping Healthcare Care®.

About Ig Certified Pharmacist Credentialing (IgCP®)

