Diamond Jewelry Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
A new market study, titled "Diamond Jewelry Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"
December 30, 2020
Diamond Jewelry Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Diamond Jewelry market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 91630 million by 2025, from $ 87200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diamond Jewelry business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diamond Jewelry market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Diamond Jewelry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Wedding
Festival
Fashion
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Chow Tai Fook
Zocai
Richemont
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Signet Jewellers
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
Lao Feng Xiang
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Tiffany
Stuller
GUCCI
Gitanjali Group
Swarovski Corporation
Pandora
Luk Fook
Damas International
Damiani
Chow Sang Sang
Graff Diamond
De Beers
Blue Nile
Buccellati
CHANEL
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Diamond Jewelry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Diamond Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Diamond Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Diamond Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Diamond Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
