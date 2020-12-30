Offshore Support Vessel Services Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026

Offshore Support Vessel Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Offshore Support Vessel Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global Offshore Support Vessel Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Offshore Support Vessel Services development in United States, Europe and China.



Europe to closely follow SEA and APAC in terms of deployment owing to growing vessel production.

In 2017, the global Offshore Support Vessel Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

M3 Marine Group

Bourbon

Deltamarin

VroonOffshore Services

Pacific Radiance

Swire Pacific

Bumi Armada Berhad

Falcon Energy Group

Vallianz Holdings

OPS Group

Greatship (India)

Tidewater

SolstadFarstad

Edison Chouest Offshore

GulfMark Offshore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial Services

Technical Services

Inspections & Survey

Crew Management

Logistic & Cargo Management

Subsea Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Civil & Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Offshore Support Vessel Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Financial Services

1.4.3 Technical Services

1.4.4 Inspections & Survey

1.4.5 Crew Management

1.4.6 Logistic & Cargo Management

1.4.7 Subsea Services

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil & Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size

2.2 Offshore Support Vessel Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 M3 Marine Group

12.1.1 M3 Marine Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.1.4 M3 Marine Group Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 M3 Marine Group Recent Development

12.2 Bourbon

12.2.1 Bourbon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.2.4 Bourbon Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bourbon Recent Development

12.3 Deltamarin

12.3.1 Deltamarin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.3.4 Deltamarin Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Deltamarin Recent Development

12.4 VroonOffshore Services

12.4.1 VroonOffshore Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.4.4 VroonOffshore Services Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 VroonOffshore Services Recent Development

12.5 Pacific Radiance

12.5.1 Pacific Radiance Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.5.4 Pacific Radiance Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Pacific Radiance Recent Development

12.6 Swire Pacific

12.6.1 Swire Pacific Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.6.4 Swire Pacific Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Swire Pacific Recent Development

12.7 Bumi Armada Berhad

12.7.1 Bumi Armada Berhad Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.7.4 Bumi Armada Berhad Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bumi Armada Berhad Recent Development

12.8 Falcon Energy Group

12.8.1 Falcon Energy Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.8.4 Falcon Energy Group Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Falcon Energy Group Recent Development

12.9 Vallianz Holdings

12.9.1 Vallianz Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.9.4 Vallianz Holdings Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vallianz Holdings Recent Development

12.10 OPS Group

12.10.1 OPS Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Introduction

12.10.4 OPS Group Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 OPS Group Recent Development

12.11 Greatship (India)

12.12 Tidewater

12.13 SolstadFarstad

12.14 Edison Chouest Offshore

12.15 GulfMark Offshore

