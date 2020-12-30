Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020
Description
Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023
This report focuses on the global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) development in United States, Europe and China.
Distributed Energy Generation is directly to users, according to the needs of users on the production and supply of electricity.
Distributed Energy Generation reduces the cost and improve the capacity of storage space, can meet the multiple target of medium and small power conversion systems, stimulate the market.
In 2017, the global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market size was 187400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 573300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
E.ON SE
Vestas Wind Systems
Capstone Turbine
Caterpillar Power Plants
General Electric
SIEMENS
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solar Power Generation
Complex System Of Fuel Cell And The Micro Gas Turbine
Geothermal Power Generation
Biomass Energy
Wind Power Generation
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Continued...
