Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020

Description

This report focuses on the global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) development in United States, Europe and China.

Distributed Energy Generation is directly to users, according to the needs of users on the production and supply of electricity.

Distributed Energy Generation reduces the cost and improve the capacity of storage space, can meet the multiple target of medium and small power conversion systems, stimulate the market.

In 2017, the global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market size was 187400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 573300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

E.ON SE

Vestas Wind Systems

Capstone Turbine

Caterpillar Power Plants

General Electric

SIEMENS

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solar Power Generation

Complex System Of Fuel Cell And The Micro Gas Turbine

Geothermal Power Generation

Biomass Energy

Wind Power Generation

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Solar Power Generation

1.4.3 Complex System Of Fuel Cell And The Micro Gas Turbine

1.4.4 Geothermal Power Generation

1.4.5 Biomass Energy

1.4.6 Wind Power Generation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Size

2.2 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 E.ON SE

12.1.1 E.ON SE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.1.4 E.ON SE Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 E.ON SE Recent Development

12.2 Vestas Wind Systems

12.2.1 Vestas Wind Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.2.4 Vestas Wind Systems Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Vestas Wind Systems Recent Development

12.3 Capstone Turbine

12.3.1 Capstone Turbine Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.3.4 Capstone Turbine Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Capstone Turbine Recent Development

12.4 Caterpillar Power Plants

12.4.1 Caterpillar Power Plants Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.4.4 Caterpillar Power Plants Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Caterpillar Power Plants Recent Development

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.5.4 General Electric Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.6 SIEMENS

12.6.1 SIEMENS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Introduction

12.6.4 SIEMENS Revenue in Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

Continued...

