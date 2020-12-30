Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020

Description

This report focuses on the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is growing at a progressive growth rate due to rising usage of 5 G technology. The integration of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul is combined with 5G transport Network for allowing flexible, reconfigurable, software defined transport architecture. Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul creates a network which can support various functions between antenna and packet core. This Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul combination also evolves Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Cloud RAN (CRAN). These are used to target data canter that can be configured to provide support to functions that are deployed in the network. 

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market due to presence of large solution providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul for 4G and 5G technology is increasing the adoption of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul. 

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul technologies with the entry of major & established players. 

In 2017, the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 

Cisco 
Alcatel-Lucent 
Ericsson 
Huawei Technologies 
Broadcom 
Ciena 
LS Networks 
Nokia Networks 
Fujitsu 
RCR Wireless 
Infinera 
Omnitron Systems 
ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Passive WDM 
Semi-Passive WDM 
Active WDM 
Optical Transmission Network

Market segment by Application, split into 
Telecommunications 
Networking 
Government 
Enterprises 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Passive WDM 
1.4.3 Semi-Passive WDM 
1.4.4 Active WDM 
1.4.5 Optical Transmission Network 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Telecommunications 
1.5.3 Networking 
1.5.4 Government 
1.5.5 Enterprises 
1.5.6 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size 
2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Cisco 
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development 
12.2 Alcatel-Lucent 
12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development 
12.3 Ericsson 
12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development 
12.4 Huawei Technologies 
12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development 
12.5 Broadcom 
12.5.1 Broadcom Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development 
12.6 Ciena 
12.6.1 Ciena Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Introduction 
12.6.4 Ciena Revenue in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Ciena Recent Development 
12.7 LS Networks 
12.8 Nokia Networks 
12.9 Fujitsu 
12.10 RCR Wireless 
12.11 Infinera 
12.12 Omnitron Systems 
12.13 ZTE

Continued...                       

 

About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

