Storage Software Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage Software Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Storage software is using cost efficient data management and a secure storage infrastructure to solve the problems of unstructured and disorganized data, including emails, web pages, and so on
In 2017, the global Storage Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
HP
IBM
Netapp
CA
Symantec
EMC
Dell
Hitachi Data Systems
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMBs
Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Storage Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Storage Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Storage Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMBs
1.5.3 Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Storage Software Market Size
2.2 Storage Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Storage Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Storage Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Netapp
12.4.1 Netapp Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.4.4 Netapp Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Netapp Recent Development
12.5 CA
12.5.1 CA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.5.4 CA Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CA Recent Development
12.6 Symantec
12.6.1 Symantec Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.6.4 Symantec Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.7 EMC
12.7.1 EMC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.7.4 EMC Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 EMC Recent Development
12.8 Dell
12.8.1 Dell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dell Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi Data Systems
12.9.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.9.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development
12.10 Huawei
12.10.1 Huawei Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Storage Software Introduction
12.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Storage Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Huawei Recent Development
Continued...
