Big Data and Business Analytics Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Big Data and Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data and Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

As the world is becoming more digital and connected, big data and business analytics are creating new opportunities for data collection, storage and intelligence processing and analysis. With the huge amount of data generation, data storage and data capture, big data and business analytics has emerged as an important technology to study and solve data related problems for companies that have huge amount of data stored and used within their organization.

The increasing interest and investment in artificial intelligence, in turn, is leading to the emergence of new tools for collecting and analyzing data and new enterprise roles and responsibilities which includes big data and business analytics solutions.

Moreover, the growth of mobile devices and apps has directly resulted in a massive increase in the amount of data generated. The usage of big data and business analytics solutions is critical for businesses to develop new competitive strategies and to provide services.

In 2017, the global Big Data and Business Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

SAP

Dell Incorporation

Teradata

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Data Mining

Artificial Intelligence

Natural Language Processing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data and Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data and Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data and Business Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Data Mining

1.4.4 Artificial Intelligence

1.4.5 Natural Language Processing

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size

2.2 Big Data and Business Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Big Data and Business Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft Corporation

12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Dell Incorporation

12.6.1 Dell Incorporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Incorporation Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dell Incorporation Recent Development

12.7 Teradata

12.7.1 Teradata Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Teradata Revenue in Big Data and Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Teradata Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

