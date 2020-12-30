Assessment Services Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Assessment Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assessment Services Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Assessment Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
A kind of service that helps the company assess the industry, risks, competitors, etc
Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country. Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years.
In 2017, the global Assessment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MeritTrac Services
Mettl Online Assessment
Aspiring Minds
Sify Technologies
CoCubes
eLitmus Evaluation
Tata Consultancy Services
EdCIL (India)
Prometric Testing
Pearson India Education Services
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3397123-global-assessment-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Medium
Offline Medium
Market segment by Application, split into
Entrance Assessment Services
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
Certification Assessment Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assessment Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3397123-global-assessment-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online Medium
1.4.3 Offline Medium
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services
1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assessment Services Market Size
2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Assessment Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 MeritTrac Services
12.1.1 MeritTrac Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.1.4 MeritTrac Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MeritTrac Services Recent Development
12.2 Mettl Online Assessment
12.2.1 Mettl Online Assessment Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.2.4 Mettl Online Assessment Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mettl Online Assessment Recent Development
12.3 Aspiring Minds
12.3.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.3.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development
12.4 Sify Technologies
12.4.1 Sify Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.4.4 Sify Technologies Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sify Technologies Recent Development
12.5 CoCubes
12.5.1 CoCubes Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.5.4 CoCubes Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CoCubes Recent Development
12.6 eLitmus Evaluation
12.6.1 eLitmus Evaluation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.6.4 eLitmus Evaluation Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 eLitmus Evaluation Recent Development
12.7 Tata Consultancy Services
12.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.8 EdCIL (India)
12.8.1 EdCIL (India) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.8.4 EdCIL (India) Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 EdCIL (India) Recent Development
12.9 Prometric Testing
12.9.1 Prometric Testing Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.9.4 Prometric Testing Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Prometric Testing Recent Development
12.10 Pearson India Education Services
12.10.1 Pearson India Education Services Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.10.4 Pearson India Education Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pearson India Education Services Recent Development
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3397123
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Ruwin Mendez
Market Research Future
+1 (339) 368 6938
email us here