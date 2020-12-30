Mattress and Mattress Component Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025
Description
This report studies the global market size of Mattress and Mattress Component in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattress and Mattress Component in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Mattress and Mattress Component market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Mattresses have evolved over the years. In past years, mattresses were made of hair, feather, and straw. These days, mattresses are made of flexible polyurethane foams, innersprings, latex, and other products.
Growing health concerns, problems associated with sleeping disorders, and availability of attractive, stylish, decorative mattresses are the major factors driving the demand for mattresses globally. The applications of new advanced technology like Gribetz Batch Pro Panel Cutter, Sleeptracker technology in mattress production, and new product innovations have changed the scenario of the global mattress market, transforming the market from a low-growth market to a comparatively fast growing one. Currently, the market holds a broad range of products for consumers across all income groups and demographics.
In 2017, the global Mattress and Mattress Component market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattress and Mattress Component market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Mattress and Mattress Component include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Mattress and Mattress Component include
Tempur-Pedic International
Simmons Bedding Company
Serta
Spring Air Company
Select Comfort
Southerland Bedding
Sealy Corporation
Kingsdown
King Koil
Zhejiang Huaweimei Group
Silentnight Group
Relyon
Market Size Split by Type
Foam
Hybrid
Innerspring
Latex Mattresses
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Home Use
Commercial
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Mattress and Mattress Component market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Mattress and Mattress Component market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Mattress and Mattress Component manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mattress and Mattress Component with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Mattress and Mattress Component submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mattress and Mattress Component Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Foam
1.4.3 Hybrid
1.4.4 Innerspring
1.4.5 Latex Mattresses
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home Use
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market Size
2.1.1 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Mattress and Mattress Component Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Mattress and Mattress Component Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Tempur-Pedic International
11.1.1 Tempur-Pedic International Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.1.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Simmons Bedding Company
11.2.1 Simmons Bedding Company Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.2.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Serta
11.3.1 Serta Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.3.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Spring Air Company
11.4.1 Spring Air Company Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.4.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Select Comfort
11.5.1 Select Comfort Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.5.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Southerland Bedding
11.6.1 Southerland Bedding Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.6.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Sealy Corporation
11.7.1 Sealy Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Mattress and Mattress Component
11.7.4 Mattress and Mattress Component Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
Continued...
