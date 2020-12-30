Party Balloon Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
Global Party Balloon Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Party Balloon market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 750.7 million by 2025, from $ 633.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Party Balloon business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Party Balloon market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Party Balloon value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Latex Party Balloon
Foil Party Balloon
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Residential
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Latex Occidental
Maple City Rubber
CTI Industries
Pioneer Balloon
Sempertex
BELBAL
Colour Way
Gemar Balloons
Xingcheng
Amscan
BK Latex
Guohua Latex Products
Tongle Latex Products
Rubek Balloons
York Impex
Tailloon
Jaya Latexindo Internusa
Hengli Latex Products
Balonevi
Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Party Balloon consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Party Balloon market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Party Balloon manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Party Balloon with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Party Balloon submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
Major Key Points of Global Party Balloon Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
…………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Latex Occidental
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.1.3 Latex Occidental Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Latex Occidental Latest Developments
12.2 Maple City Rubber
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.2.3 Maple City Rubber Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Maple City Rubber Latest Developments
12.3 CTI Industries
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.3.3 CTI Industries Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 CTI Industries Latest Developments
12.4 Pioneer Balloon
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.4.3 Pioneer Balloon Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Pioneer Balloon Latest Developments
12.5 Sempertex
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.5.3 Sempertex Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sempertex Latest Developments
12.6 BELBAL
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.6.3 BELBAL Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BELBAL Latest Developments
12.7 Colour Way
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.7.3 Colour Way Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Colour Way Latest Developments
12.8 Gemar Balloons
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.8.3 Gemar Balloons Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Gemar Balloons Latest Developments
12.9 Xingcheng
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.9.3 Xingcheng Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Xingcheng Latest Developments
12.10 Amscan
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.10.3 Amscan Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Amscan Latest Developments
12.11 BK Latex
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.11.3 BK Latex Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 BK Latex Latest Developments
12.12 Guohua Latex Products
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.12.3 Guohua Latex Products Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Guohua Latex Products Latest Developments
12.13 Tongle Latex Products
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.13.3 Tongle Latex Products Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Tongle Latex Products Latest Developments
12.14 Rubek Balloons
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
12.14.3 Rubek Balloons Party Balloon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Rubek Balloons Latest Developments
12.15 York Impex
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Party Balloon Product Offered
