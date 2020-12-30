PunkPanda Online Christmas Party introduced safer ways to connect during holiday season
Secure communication app PunkPanda has recently held a virtual Christmas celebration event and introduce their ecosystem.
It’s critical for us to understand how important privacy and security are in our communications. Our ultimate goal is to elevate the standard for data security on the internet”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure communication app PunkPanda has recently held a virtual Christmas celebration event on 23rd December 2020 to celebrate Christmas with its users and introduce new services that could help elevate security standard on the internet.
— Matthew Connelly
With the pandemic raging and affecting our normal daily life, there’s no doubt that this Christmas will be slightly different from past years. One of the many differences in the business world is taking their festive celebration online.
An early Christmas celebration with luscious presents
The event was joined by thousands of users from several different countries, which is only made possible through the internet. They were greeted by some of the top officers of PunkPanda during the opening, including Co-founder Matthew Connelly, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Marc Weintraub, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Chris Cotton who also wished the users Merry Christmas in advance.
Co-founder Matthew explained the idea behind PunkPanda’s creation and insights to the current progress of development and its ecosystem. He expressed that he founded PunkPanda after realization of the problems associated with having our data being shared online and all of the negative consequences it could result in, which is why he created the sorftware with users’ privacy and data security as top priorities.
“Our baseline is to implement cutting-edge military-grade encryption into everything that we do. There are so many ways to communicate with our friends and colleagues right now, from online chat, video conferencing, audio calls, video calls, emails, and file transfers, so it’s critical for us to understand how important privacy and security are in our communications. Our ultimate goal is to elevate the standard for data security on the internet,” Matthew added.
A lucky draw event was also organized to give away more than 10,000 ECC reward tokens to lucky audiences who’ve been actively engaging within the event. Users can purchase service upgrades or relevant goods and services on PunkPanda’s marketplace with ECC in the future.
Current progress and a glimpse of PunkPanda’s future
On current progress, Matthew revealed that PunkPanda’s app has garnered over 5,000 downloads from over 25 countries. Since its launch in mid-October, the app has received ten major updates for improved user experience and new features. After Matthew’s opening, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Marc Weintraub followed up with some information about PunkPanda’s new and upcoming services.
First off, there’s PandaPost, which is already available right now. PandaPost is essentially an email client that is protected by same high-end security level. It allows users to send email to anyone, even to non-PunkPanda users. Emails sent through PandaPost can only be viewed on PandaPost, giving users full privacy control over their content. The EMA file encryption and compression tool is also available on PandaPost.
Second is PandaMeet. It is a video conferencing and webinar tool built with the highest security standard but designed to be highly user friendly. It allows everyone to understand what they’re doing the moment they enter the conference room. It’s also worth noting that not only did the PunkPanda team showcased PandaMeet during the event, the virtual Christmas event was also hosted on PandaMeet
Finally, there’s the PandaVault. While it is still under development, Marc mentioned that PandaVault is a secure cloud storage platform, and planning to provide basic free storage to all users, with additional storage being available at a competitive price point in the future.
With the announcement of all the above new services, all new services within PunkPanda’s ecosystem have been officially revealed. To conclude his speech, Marc hopes that all users would look forward to their new services and continue to provide them with positive input, which would ultimately allow them to build a better application in the future.
