Restaurant Tables Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

A new market study, titled “Restaurant Tables Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Restaurant Tables Market

The global restaurant market is growing at a rapid pace. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of restaurants globally are:

• Increasing trend of families, friends, millennials, young population dining out or eating out

• Increase in disposable income

• Online booking of restaurants through various apps and buying furniture online made easy to access

• Increase in discounts and offers during weekend / holidays /regional events

• Celebrating key events of life socially with family and friends at restaurants

• Changing taste of food and lifestyle

• Easy accessibility of various types of cuisines now available under one shop

• Growth of real estate and hospitality industries

• Increasing government investments in infrastructural development contributing towards demand of residential and commercial sector

• Increasing trend of corporate world celebrating team lunch / dinner, leadership meets, and other events at the restaurants

• Location of restaurants in a commercial place or in a hotel / posh area / at a place close to home location

• Overall global wood furniture industry is going at a faster place with modern design, innovative ideas, and space effective furniture

• Variety of appearances of dining tables / DIY furniture from lightweight to robust. Also space efficient design (i.e. Gate-leg, folding, and drop of leaf tables) popular for small dining areas

• Call center and BPO booms in developed economies fuelling the growth of restaurants

All of these above factors have fuelled the growth of the restaurant tables market globally. The global furniture market size (USD 480.7 billion in 2017) is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR during 2018-2025.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Restaurant Tables Market is broadly classified by Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By type, the market is broadly classified into Metal, Plastic, and Other. By application, the market is split up into Fast Food Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurants, Hotel and Bar, and Other.

Key Players of Global Restaurant Tables Market =>

• Forever Patio

• CHI

• Homecrest Outdoor Living

• Inter IKEA Systems

• Custom Seating

• Merrick Seating

• Herman Miller

• Palmer Hamilton

• Ashley Furniture Industries

• Haverty Furniture

• Otto (Crate & Barrel)

• American Signature

• Scavolini

This report also studies the global Restaurant Tables market status, competitive landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and sales channels and distributors.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global Restaurants Table market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, France, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), the Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa), and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa.

Conclusion:

The Global Restaurant Tables Market report also includes Restaurant Tables market supply chain analysis and Restaurant Tables international trade type analysis. It also includes consumer behaviour and provides deep insights into various types of consumers in the global Restaurant Tables market.

