Hydraulic Actuators Market to Generate $2.4 billion by 2022 | Top Investment Pockets and Strategies
Global hydraulic actuators market is expected to garner $2.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global hydraulic actuators market is expected to garner $2.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific leads the hydraulic actuator market, followed by North America. Growth in the region would be supplemented by increasing construction and manufacturing activities and rising demand from developing countries including China and India.
The application segment comprises mobile equipment, industrial, and aviation & others. In 2014, mobile equipment segment occupied a prominent share of the overall hydraulic actuator market revenue, followed by industrial segment. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for construction, mining and agriculture equipment across the globe. The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at a notable pace due to increasing usage of hydraulic actuators in manufacturing equipment.
From a growth perspective, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, on account of increasing demand from countries such as China, India, Australia and others. LAMEA is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2016 2022, due to increasing usage of hydraulic actuators in mining, oil exploration and construction activities in the region.
Key Findings ofHydraulic Actuators Market:
In the year 2014, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region, followed by North America.
Growth in LAMEA is expected to be supplemented by the increasing usage of hydraulic actuators in construction, mining and oil extraction activities.
Linear actuators would continue to be the major revenue generating segment throughout the forecast period.
In terms of market by application, mobile equipment was the major revenue-generating application segment in 2014.
Key players profiled in the report are Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Cameron International Corporation, Rotork plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Pentair Plc, Bosch Rexroth Group, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, and SMC Corporation.
