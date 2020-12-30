Serverless Computing Market 2020 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Serverless Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serverless Computing Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.
Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.
In 2017, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
CA Technologies
Rackspace
Alibaba
Tibco Software
Platform9
Syncano
NTT Data
Joyent
Iron.io
Stdlib
Realm
Galactic Fog Ip Inc
Modubiz
Tarams Software Technologies
Snyk
Dynatrace
Fiorano Software
Manjrasoft
Sixsq
Twistlock
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecommunications and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Government and Public Sector
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Serverless Computing Market Size
2.2 Serverless Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Serverless Computing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Serverless Computing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
Continued...
