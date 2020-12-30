Serverless Computing Market 2020 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Serverless Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Serverless Computing Industry

This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.

In 2017, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

CA Technologies

Rackspace

Alibaba

Tibco Software

Platform9

Syncano

NTT Data

Joyent

Iron.io

Stdlib

Realm

Galactic Fog Ip Inc

Modubiz

Tarams Software Technologies

Snyk

Dynatrace

Fiorano Software

Manjrasoft

Sixsq

Twistlock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

