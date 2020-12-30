Cognitive Data Management Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Cognitive Data Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
Description
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cognitive data management market. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players, increasing adoption and government support toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), rising advancements in infrastructure, growing digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets.
In 2017, the global Cognitive Data Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Salesforce
SAP
Informatica
SAS
Cognizant
Microsoft
Infosys
HPE
Oracle
Veritas
Wipro
Datum
Reltio
Talend
Saksoft
Snaplogic
Immuta
Attivio
Sparkcognition
Expert System
Strongbox Data Solutions
Cogntivescale
Pingar
Kingland Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Integration and Migration
Data Governance and Quality
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Government and Legal Services
Telecom, IT, and Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Data Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Data Integration and Migration
1.4.3 Data Governance and Quality
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Data Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
1.5.5 Government and Legal Services
1.5.6 Telecom, IT, and Media
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Data Management Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Data Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Data Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Data Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Salesforce
12.2.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.2.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Informatica
12.4.1 Informatica Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.4.4 Informatica Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.5 SAS
12.5.1 SAS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAS Recent Development
12.6 Cognizant
12.6.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.6.4 Cognizant Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft
12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.8 Infosys
12.8.1 Infosys Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.9 HPE
12.9.1 HPE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.9.4 HPE Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 HPE Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cognitive Data Management Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Cognitive Data Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 Veritas
12.12 Wipro
12.13 Datum
12.14 Reltio
12.15 Talend
12.16 Saksoft
12.17 Snaplogic
12.18 Immuta
12.19 Attivio
12.20 Sparkcognition
12.21 Expert System
12.22 Strongbox Data Solutions
12.23 Cogntivescale
12.24 Pingar
12.25 Kingland Systems
