Cognitive Data Management Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Cognitive Data Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cognitive data management market. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players, increasing adoption and government support toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), rising advancements in infrastructure, growing digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets.

In 2017, the global Cognitive Data Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Salesforce

SAP

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

HPE

Oracle

Veritas

Wipro

Datum

Reltio

Talend

Saksoft

Snaplogic

Immuta

Attivio

Sparkcognition

Expert System

Strongbox Data Solutions

Cogntivescale

Pingar

Kingland Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Integration and Migration

Data Governance and Quality

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Telecom, IT, and Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

