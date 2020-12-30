Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2027 with Leading Companies

A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports. 

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, which includes very fundamental aspects, including technology and applications. It provides the specifications regarding the products, values, details regarding the market shares of crucial vendors, etc.  Here the entire domain is grouped in terms of its associated companies, nations, as well as the domains of competition.  

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
ABB 
Alphabet 
Amazon 
Asustek Computer 
Blue Frog Robotics 
Bsh Hausgeräte 
Fanuc 
Hanson Robotics 
Harman International Industries 
IBM 
Intel 
Jibo 
Kuka 
LG 
Mayfield Robotics 
Microsoft 
Neurala 
Nvidia 
Promobot 
Softbank 
Xilinx

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
by Robot Type 
Service 
Industria 
by Offering 
GPU 
MPU 
by Technology 
Machine Learning 
Computer Vision

Segment by Application 
Public Relations 
Stock Management

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

