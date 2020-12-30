Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2027 with Leading Companies
A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, which includes very fundamental aspects, including technology and applications. It provides the specifications regarding the products, values, details regarding the market shares of crucial vendors, etc. Here the entire domain is grouped in terms of its associated companies, nations, as well as the domains of competition.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Alphabet
Amazon
Asustek Computer
Blue Frog Robotics
Bsh Hausgeräte
Fanuc
Hanson Robotics
Harman International Industries
IBM
Intel
Jibo
Kuka
LG
Mayfield Robotics
Microsoft
Neurala
Nvidia
Promobot
Softbank
Xilinx
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Robot Type
Service
Industria
by Offering
GPU
MPU
by Technology
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Segment by Application
Public Relations
Stock Management
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
