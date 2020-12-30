Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 & Motor Vehicle Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 @ 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roxbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Motor Vehicle Crash
ACCUSED: Bradley Rein
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Natick, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxbow Road and Roxbury Road, Roxbury. Upon arrival, Vermont State Police identified the operator was Bradley Rein. Subsequent investigation revealed Rein had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Rein was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. He was issued a citation for DUI and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 at 0830hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191