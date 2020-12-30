Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 & Motor Vehicle Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A305441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 @ 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roxbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Motor Vehicle Crash

ACCUSED: Bradley Rein

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Natick, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxbow Road and Roxbury Road, Roxbury. Upon arrival, Vermont State Police identified the operator was Bradley Rein. Subsequent investigation revealed Rein had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Rein was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. He was issued a citation for DUI and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 at 0830hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

