Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,271 in the last 365 days.

CGG: CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares

/EIN News/ -- CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares﻿

Paris, December 30, 2020

On December 29, 2020, CGG SA converted a Vendor Note issued by Shearwater Group on January 8, 2020 with the amount of 49,399,176 US Dollars into shareholding in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS. Through this transaction, CGG SA subscribed to 1,958,248 Class A shares, corresponding to 3.30% of the total outstanding shares and 3.34% of the shares having voting rights in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS. 

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 		  

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

CGG: CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.