Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,210 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Eugene Miller, of Brandywine, MD.

 

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 27 year-old Marvin Smith, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

At the time of his arrest, Smith was under supervision with the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Armed Robbery (Gun), Robbery, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.