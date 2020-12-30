Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Eugene Miller, of Brandywine, MD.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 27 year-old Marvin Smith, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was under supervision with the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Armed Robbery (Gun), Robbery, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

