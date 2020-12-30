UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market Share, Generating Revenue Of $112.5 million by 2026|CAGR 4.5%
The UK explosion protection equipment market is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives. Also, such flammable substances could potentially damage the environment. An explosion at a workplace takes place when there is a combination of fire, air, and a flammable substance and the eruption will not occur if any of the flammable substance is not present. Therefore, explosion-protected enclosures, wires, junction boxes, and cable glands are adopted in various industry applications to prevent an ignition and protecting human life and nature.
Explosion proof equipment is manufactured as per IEC and NEC standards. IEC or ATEX directive regulates the designing of the equipment as per the Zone system. It includes Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22. These zones define hazardous areas in which the ignitable concentrations of flammable substances are present in very high, high, and moderate quantities, respectively. The manufacturer designs equipment as per the class/division system, regulated by NEC and NFPA standards. This standard defines the presence of explosive materials, such as, gas, vapor, combustible dusts, and fibers in the hazardous areas. Such factors fuels the UK explosion protection equipment market growth.
Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6112
The UK explosion protection equipment market is segmented into industry vertical, application system, and protection principle. Based on industry vertical, the UK explosion protection equipment market is broadly classified into pharmaceutical, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, marine, food processing, and other industries. The oil & gas was the highest revenue generating industry in the 2018 and is likely to reach $26.4 million at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2026.
By principles of protection, the market is classified into explosion prevention, explosion containment, and explosion segregation. These principles define various techniques that are adopted in the areas, depending on the occurrence of explosive materials in the locations. Explosion segregation principle includes pressurization, purging, restricted breathing, sealing, and others, while explosion containment includes explosion proof enclosures.
Explosion segregation dominated the UK explosion protection equipment market and generated $33.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of applicable system, the market is divided into cable glands, junction boxes, surveillance system, signaling system, lifting & material handling system, automation system, and others. The automation system dominates the market owing to the high adoption in explosion prone industries. The automation system ensures less manual labor and increased efficiency with the installation of wireless networks.
For Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6112
Key Findings of the UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging UK explosion protection equipment market trends and dynamics.
Based on industry vertical, the oil and gas segment dominated the UK explosion protection equipment market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.8% during the forecast period.
UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market forecast, based on applicable system, the automation system segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
By protection methods, the explosion prevention segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Key market players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the UK explosion protection equipment industry.
The key market players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adalet, Bartec GmbH, Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG. Many companies have focused on new product launches to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by marketing and merging small businesses to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in August 2018, R. STAHL AG, launched the new generation of EXLUX linear luminaires for use in Zones 1/21 and 2/22. These models boast state-of-the-art LED technology, optimized energy efficiency and outstanding service life.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aviation Fuel Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6112?reqfor=covid
About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn