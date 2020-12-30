New Mexico Governor Appoints Siah Correa Hemphill, Leo Jaramillo to State Senate Seats

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Santa Fe, NM) Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Siah Correa Hemphill and Leo Jaramillo to the New Mexico State Senate, terms commencing immediately.

Senator Correa Hemphill represents Senate District 28 (Catron, Grant and Socorro counties); Senator Jaramillo represents Senate District 5 (Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties). Both were elected in the November general election, but may assume the roles now as their predecessors in the Senate vacated their seats prior to the end of their terms. The rest of the newly elected senators will take their respective seats in January, 2021.

“It was an honor to be elected in November and I am thankful for the opportunity to officially begin working for the people of District 28 even a little sooner than originally planned,” said Senator Correa Hemphill. “We have a heavy lift facing us in the upcoming session and while I have already been spending a considerable amount of time preparing for the road ahead, this appointment further solidifies my commitment to serving the people of New Mexico.”

“I want to thank Governor Lujan Grisham for appointing me to this role today,” said Senator Jaramillo. “I am excited to work as an advocate for the people of District 5 as their state senator and I appreciate the call to start the job now. I look forward to joining all of my new and returning colleagues in the legislature and striving to rebuild our economy, support our communities in need, and help every New Mexican recover from the devastating effects the pandemic has had on our lives.”

