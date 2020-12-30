Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends & Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market 2020-2025:

Summary: – A new market study, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on.

Overviwe:-

With the development of deep learning and neural networks, artificial intelligence (AI) has gained learning capabilities. The result is that some new AIs can now recognize patterns better than human eyes. It paves the way for the emergence of a new generation of medical diagnostic devices capable of surpassing the detection skills of the best medical practitioners. Because artificial intelligence can be replicated, the expertise of these systems can become accessible to a large number of patients. Moreover, AI has numerous and diverse applications in medical diagnostics, such as image analysis for tumor detection, video detection for gait disorders and fall prediction, biochemical tests such as for diabetes or speech analysis of emotional state and psychiatric disorders. Therefore, AI will considerably disrupt the traditional model of medical diagnosis.

More than US$1.1 billion has been invested since 2016 by companies working on the development of artificial intelligence for medical imaging. Companies such as Heartflow received US$340 million investment in the past 5 years. The main expected players in this market are the medical diagnostic systems manufacturers like. General Electric, Philips and Siemens, but also artificial intelligence-guru companies like IBM or Microsoft. Besides these big companies, the number of Intellectual Property (IP) newcomers is important and growing. Unlike the development of new medical devices, artificial intelligence software development costs are moderate. As a result, the number of IP newcomers developing innovative software is likely to continue to rise sharply in the coming years. Thereby, with the emergence of many new companies like Aidence, Bay Labs and doc.ai, and given the many advantages and new applications of AI for medical diagnostics, it is crucial to understand the intellectual property (IP) position and strategy of these different players. Such knowledge can help detect business risks and opportunities, anticipate emerging applications and enable strategic decisions to strengthen one’s market position.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5734626-global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-growth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aidoc

Zebra Medical Vision

AliveCor

Imagen Technologies

Vuno Inc.

GE Healthcare

Neural Analytics

IDx Technologies Inc.

Riverain Technologies,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5734626-global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-growth

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Continued………