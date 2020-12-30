Multivitamin Gummies Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Multivitamin Gummies - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

A number of supposedly adult gummies were introduced in the market as vitamins and supplements. Among the many choices were gummy vitamins for men and women with natural flavor. According to the recommendations by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), premenopausal women take more iron than a man. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are the availability of gummy vitamins in different shapes, flavors, and colors. The adoption rate of gummy vitamins in the U.S. is estimated to be maximum. The global market for gummy vitamins was valued at $2,864m in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,804m by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Gummy Vitamins Market Outlook

Gummy vitamins are soft, small, chewable dietary supplements that taste like candy and are vitamin- enriched. These are originally formulated for children who do not want to take pills and are preferred by the elderly because of their visual appeal. They are convenient, fun-to-eat, and supplement all the nutrients required by the body. One advantage of gummies is that they are more appetizing than traditional pills. Also, being chewable, and there’s no risk that the product will break, which often happens with a tablet. Gummy vitamins are made very tastier and are available in wide variety of attractive delicious flavors that attract the young as well as adults. According to the report, single vitamins and multivitamins are the two main types of gummy vitamins sold in the market. Of the two, multivitamins account for a significant market share due to the rapid growth of multivitamin supplements and the development of new formulations.

Segment by Type, the Multivitamin Gummies market is segmented into

Digestive Support

Immune Support

Segment by Application, the Multivitamin Gummies market is segmented into

Adult

Children

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Multivitamin Gummies market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Multivitamin Gummies market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Multivitamin Gummies Market Share Analysis

Multivitamin Gummies market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Multivitamin Gummies business, the date to enter into the Multivitamin Gummies market, Multivitamin Gummies product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

General Nutrition Centers, Inc

AMWAY

Puritan's Pride

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Webber Naturals

Pfizer Inc

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai Co., Ltd

SALUS-HAUS

DSM

Hainan Yangshengtang

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Sanofi China

