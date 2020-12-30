Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Summary:
Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supply Chain Analytics estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Planning & Procurement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales & Operations Planning segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

The key players covered in this study
Birst
Capgemini
Genpact
IBM Corporation
Kinaxis
MicroStrategy
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Tableau Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supply chain planning and procurement
Sales & Operations Planning
Manufacturing analytics
Transportation and logistics analytics
Visualization and reporting tools
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail and consumer packaged goods
Health care and life sciences
Manufacturing, automotive
Aerospace and defense
High tech and electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Supply Chain Analytics Production by Regions

5 Supply Chain Analytics Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Supply Chain Analytics Production Forecast by Regions

10 Supply Chain Analytics Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Supply Chain Analytics Study

Continued……

