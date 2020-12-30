Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market 2020-2026:
Summary:
Overview
The market for water and wastewater treatment technologies is likely to register a CAGR of around 9%, during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources across the world. However, lack of awareness on appropriate usage of water treatment techniques is likely to restrain the market.
Increasing demand from shale gas exploration activities is also likely to boost the market growth.
Active research on water treatment technologies may provide opportunities for the market growth, in the future.
Middle East & Africa is likely to witness the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market
Wastewater treatment is necessary and used across the world, in different cities. The major applications of treatment technologies include preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, energy generation, etc.
Moreover, municipal wastewater treatment involves a lot of biomass therefore, biological treatment is a major step used for the treatment of bio waste.
North America and Europe are adopting the latest technologies in wastewater treatment at a faster rate, than in other regions. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adaptation of the latest technologies.
The majority of drinking water used in Israel and Saudi Arabia is generated from the desalination process, which is likely to boost the demand for municipal water and wastewater treatment technologies.
Hence, the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry is likely to dominate the market, during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Aecom
Aquatech
Atkins
Black & Veatch
Ch2m
Dow
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab
IDE Technologies
ITT
Kurita Water Industries
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo
Ovivo
Paques
REMONDIS Aqua
Schlumberger
Suez
Tetra Tech
Veolia Water
Doosan Hydro Technology
Solenis
Xylem
Siemens
Severn Trent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil/Water Separation
Suspended Solids Removal
Dissolved Solids Removal
Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
Disinfection/Oxidation
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Healthcare Industry
Poultry and Aquaculture
Chemical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Production by Regions
5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Production Forecast by Regions
10 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Study
Continued………
