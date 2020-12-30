Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2026

“Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market 2020-2026:

Summary:

“Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

The market for water and wastewater treatment technologies is likely to register a CAGR of around 9%, during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources across the world. However, lack of awareness on appropriate usage of water treatment techniques is likely to restrain the market.

Increasing demand from shale gas exploration activities is also likely to boost the market growth.

Active research on water treatment technologies may provide opportunities for the market growth, in the future.

Middle East & Africa is likely to witness the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

Wastewater treatment is necessary and used across the world, in different cities. The major applications of treatment technologies include preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, energy generation, etc.

Moreover, municipal wastewater treatment involves a lot of biomass therefore, biological treatment is a major step used for the treatment of bio waste.

North America and Europe are adopting the latest technologies in wastewater treatment at a faster rate, than in other regions. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adaptation of the latest technologies.

The majority of drinking water used in Israel and Saudi Arabia is generated from the desalination process, which is likely to boost the demand for municipal water and wastewater treatment technologies.

Hence, the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry is likely to dominate the market, during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Aecom

Aquatech

Atkins

Black & Veatch

Ch2m

Dow

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab

IDE Technologies

ITT

Kurita Water Industries

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo

Ovivo

Paques

REMONDIS Aqua

Schlumberger

Suez

Tetra Tech

Veolia Water

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem

Siemens

Severn Trent

@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5651229-global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil/Water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Healthcare Industry

Poultry and Aquaculture

Chemical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5651229-global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-size

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Production by Regions

5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Production Forecast by Regions

10 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Study

Continued………