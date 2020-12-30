Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

December 30, 2020

Updated Research Report of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2020-2026:

Overview:-

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. On-premises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2026, On-premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$765.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$755 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-premises will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

