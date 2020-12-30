Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026
A new market study, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2020-2026:
Overview:-
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. On-premises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2026, On-premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$765.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$755 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-premises will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
IBM
Totvs
Workday
UNIT4
YonYou
Cornerstone
Kingdee
Digiwin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Continued………
