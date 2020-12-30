Next Gen Learning Management System Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Next Gen Learning Management System Market 2020-2025:

Summary:

Overview

The author has been monitoring the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for education and it is poised to grow by $ 3.04 bn during 2020-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The reports on next gen learning management system (LMS) market for education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective LMS for education and enhanced content management features.

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Document Management System
Classroom Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Education
Commercial
Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Blackboard Inc.
Saba Software Inc
D2L Corp.
Edmodo
Growth Engineering
Docebo Inc.
N2N Services Inc.
Instructure Inc.
PowerSchool Group LLC
Jenzabar Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Next Gen Learning Management System by Players

4 Next Gen Learning Management System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Next Gen Learning Management System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

