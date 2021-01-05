The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) recognizes Tampa, Florida Advisor
Lejulus is recognized by AAMSI and now included as part of the Association's 2021 national directory of 1,000 leading Medicare insurance agents.TAMPA, FL, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceranes Lejulus, an Insurance Advisor who specializes in helping retirees find Medicare benefits that meet their health care needs and lifestyle; and the Founder of MedicareOpen (www.medicareopen.com), has been recognized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
"Currently 68 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare and another 11,000 become eligible every day," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national Medicare insurance trade organization. "Medicare has many options and can be confusing for many. We are pleased to recognize 2020's leading Medicare insurance professionals who are committed to educating senior consumers about this important healthcare benefit."
"Deciding which Medicare plan option is best can be complicated. There are important differences that can vary by county and finding the best plans and costs can be daunting," shares Lejulus. "I am proud to have been recognized for my commitment to offer NO-COST, No Obligation comparisons of Medicare options available to seniors in our area." To speak with Lejulus or scheduled a NO-COST review of your Medicare options, call (800) 604-1994, or go to www.medicareopen.com.
ABOUT:
The mission of MedicareOpen (www.medicareopen.com) is to empower retirees to find benefits that meets one's unique healthcare needs and lifestyle from leading regional and national insurers. The company is backed by a team of US-based Insurance professionals who make it simple for consumers to find unbiased, personalized assistance at any stage of one's Medicare journey.
