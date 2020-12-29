Resolving intra-district split, Supreme Court finds soliciting an adult posing as a child is attempted child trafficking

The court’s unanimous opinion by Justice Carol Corrigan concludes that the trafficking target need not be a minor and that the statute intends “that human trafficking of a minor, whether successfully completed or merely attempted, is to be punished in a uniform way.”
