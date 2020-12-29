HACKSAW slices its way to VOD and DVD this January!

Hacksaw Poster Hacksaw Screenshot Synopsis Hacksaw Screenshot 2

Samera Entertainment gives us a quick look at this horrifying new thriller from Midnight Releasing.

Hacksaw is an awesome throwback to drive-in movies of yesteryear. A lot of it feels like it actually could've been made back in the 1970s” — Darrin Ramage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January, blood runs red when a young couple takes a deadly detour in Hacksaw, coming to VOD and DVD on JANUARY 5th, 2021.

Hacksaw tells the story of Ashley and Tommy, two lovers on the road who take a spur of the moment deviation from their intended course to check out the location where psychopathic murderer Ed "Hacksaw" Crowe was killed some years ago -- or so legend has it. Shortly after their arrival to the site, things take a grisly turn as they learn that this "urban legend" is more real than their worst nightmares could ever prepare them for.

Hacksaw stars Amy Cay, Brian Patrick Butler, Courtney Palm, and Sadie Katz. The film was written and directed by Anthony Leone, who brings a cinéma vérité flair to this low budget slasher in the spirit of independent classics such as Tobe Hooper's Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Dennis Hopper's Easy Rider.

“Hacksaw was made for the horror community who embrace the genre."

- Anthony Leone (writer/director)

It has spent the previous year on the film festival circuit where it won BEST Slasher Film at the Monster of Horror Film Festival, and is now slated for its Video On Demand premiere to start off the new year.

CEO of Midnight Releasing, Darrin Ramage is proud to unleash this film on the unsuspecting public, and says, "Hacksaw is an awesome throwback to drive-in movies of yesteryear. A lot of it feels like it actually could've been made back in the 1970s."

Here's your chance to experience the grind house-style mayhem for yourself.

Hacksaw is set for release on VOD and DVD January 5th, 2021 from Midnight Releasing. You can pre-order the DVD by clicking HERE

Hacksaw Trailer