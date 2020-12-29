Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred at the following locations:
Third District:
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at approximately 5:24 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-178-341
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at approximately 7:08 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-178-399
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 4:51 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victims. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-183-579
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 4:59 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-183-593
Sixth District:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)/Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at approximately 2:06 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The suspect then threatened the victim, took property and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 20-177-728
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Monday, December 21, 2020, at approximately 1:38 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The suspect brandished handguns and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 20-180-542
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 3:36 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-180-830
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at approximately 3:54 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, took property, and then fled the scene. CCN: 20-181-329
On Monday, December 28, 2020, 16 year-old Damarrion Satterwhite, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with the above offenses.