Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)/Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at approximately 2:06 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The suspect then threatened the victim, took property and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 20-177-728