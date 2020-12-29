Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,070 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of 29th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the 1700 block of 29th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:09 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Vincent Gyamfi, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 26 year-old Lewkus Turner, of Upper Marlboro, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of 29th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.