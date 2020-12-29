Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of 29th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the 1700 block of 29th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:09 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Vincent Gyamfi, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 26 year-old Lewkus Turner, of Upper Marlboro, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.