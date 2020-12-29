Self-Sustainable, Contemporary Estate Surrounded by Ocean Views Near Malibu, CA to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Gated, hillside estate on 2.44 acres Serene palette of glass, steel, concrete, and bamboo Fully sustainable with all materials made in the US Commanding ocean and mountain views Estate occupies a hillside perch

2915 Tuna Canyon Road will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland.

After watching numerous auctions held by Concierge Auctions in California, I'm excited to be partnering with them for the first time on the sale of this $5.499 million estate.” — Bjorn Farrugia, the listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu and Los Angeles, 2915 Tuna Canyon Road will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland. Currently listed at $5.499 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held January 29th–February 3rd via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Located within the winding hills west of Los Angeles, Tuna Canyon Road is surrounded by views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. This contemporary, gated estate occupies a hillside perch encompassing incredible views every day. An airy palette of steel, glass, and cement is enriched by warm bamboo accents, creating a tranquil atmosphere that meshes with the scenery. Indoor-outdoor entertaining is effortless with an open-plan design and multiple outdoor terraces for everything from cooking and alfresco dining to sunset-gazing around the fire. The serene master sanctuary complete with a spa bath can rival the finest spa. Soak in the tub with a view, or unwind in the jetted, steam shower for two. Perfect to enjoy a morning coffee or a nightcap on a private balcony overlooking the ocean.

This contemporary property also includes walls of glass offering views in every room; gas and wood-burning fireplaces; materials sourced and made in the United States; dressing area/walk-in closet with custom cabinetry in the master sanctuary; chef’s kitchen with Wolf range, double refrigerators, wine fridge, and double ovens; built-in barista station; and outdoor kitchen/barbecue with a built in fire pit, seating, and tiered organic gardens.

Perched on Tuna Canyon Road, the estate offers incredible access to nature in Tuna and Topanga Canyons. Tuna Canyon's 1,200 acres is known for the best hiking and Pacific Ocean views that stretch from Santa Monica Bay to the Malibu coast. The estate is less than 10 miles from The Getty Villa and just 10 minutes from Malibu. Santa Monica is only 15 miles away, and Downtown LA is only 30 miles, providing the best of both worlds—a place to commune with nature close to the center of it all.

2915 Tuna Canyon Road is available for private showings daily 1-4pm, by appointment or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

