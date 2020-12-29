PennDOT Completes Major Construction on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Bridge Over East Branch Perkiomen Creek

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that major construction has been completed on the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) over East Branch Perkiomen Creek in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County. Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) reopened to two-way traffic between Long Mill Road and Shady Lane earlier today.

The original bridge over East Branch Perkiomen Creek was built in 1930. The new structure is a 100-foot, single-span concrete bulb-tee beam structure supported on new concrete abutments. The roadway on the bridge was widened to carry two 11-foot wide travel lanes and two 5-foot wide shoulders.

The completion of this structure was the last of the three bridges PennDOT replaced under this project. The bridges over the Unami Creek and Ridge Valley Creek were completed and reopened to traffic in December 2019.

In addition to constructing new bridges, additional improvements included modifications to the existing drainage systems at the roadway approaches; and the installation of two permanent traffic signals at the intersection of Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) and Barndt Road, and at Route 113 (Harleysville Pike) and Salfordville Road.

While major construction has been completed, motorists may encounter intermittent travel restrictions over the coming weeks as PennDOT’s contractor performs minor activities.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

H & K Group, Inc., of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $9,763,542 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

