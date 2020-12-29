Broad Street (Route 611) Restricted Next Week near Spring Garden Street for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

​King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Broad Street (Route 611) between Vine Street and Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia, for bridge construction under a project to replace the five-span Broad Street (Route 611) bridge that carries four lanes of traffic over loading docks and former railroad lines between Wood Street and Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

The work schedule is:

Monday, January 4, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM;

Tuesday, January 5, through Thursday, January 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Friday, January 8, from 11:00 PM to 8:00 AM the following morning.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and three steel piers. PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the remaining two stone piers and abutments to support the new bridge superstructure.

Loftus Construction, Inc., is the general contractor on the $12,880,000 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in fall 2022. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

