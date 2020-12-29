Private Kailua-Kona Balinese Style Estate with Keauhou Bay Views to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Spectacular views of Keauhou Bay and Pacific Ocean beyond Lanai spaces throughout make best use of prime Bay frontage Gourmet kitchen overlooking Hawaii’s Keauhou Bay Incredible lagoon-style pool surrounded by lush garden Extraordinary Balinese style estate

Hokukano on Keauhou Bay will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kathy Christiansen of Venture Sotheby's International Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Kailua-Kona, which sits in the middle of the western coast of the big island, Hokukano on Keauhou Bay will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kathy Christiansen of Venture Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed at $7.4 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held January 26–29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Oceanfront paradise awaits in this spectacular estate on beautiful Keauhou Bay. Cerulean Keauhou waters stretch from the Bay to the Pacific Ocean, right outside the estates’ front door. An incredible lanai brings the best of the bayfront into the home itself, offering unparalleled views of the scenery. The interior of the property is made up of soaring vaulted ceilings and black Eucalyptus hardwood. The gourmet kitchen has built-in mahogany counters and cabinets, which overlooks the gardens and waterfront. Perfect for relaxation, the home offers an over-sized master suite with his and hers master baths and a lagoon-style pool and spa just steps from the kitchen. Guests can enjoy the luxury-appointed bedroom suites as well. Stunning lush gardens surrounding the estate offers privacy.

This balinese-styled property also includes tiki and canoe carved within the home by world famous carver, Tuione’ Pulotu; custom furniture made from koa and mango woods; and outdoor entertaining areas include a lagoon style pool and spa, outdoor deck, and a hot tub.

“I am looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions again on another rewarding auction,” stated Kathy J Christiansen, the listing agent. “Their expansion on the Big Island and powerful database alongside Venture Sotheby’s International Realty will bring the perfect buyer for this truly one of a kind Luxury Bayfront Estate.”

To the north of Kailua-Kona are gorgeous beaches and famous golf courses, and the south boasts calm waters for snorkeling and water sports. Its central location and idyllic weather make it the activity capital of the Big Island, a coveted spot to live and play. Shops, farmers markets, and incredible restaurants surround the city. Hokukano on Keauhou Bay sits only minutes away from Ali’i Drive, Kona’s main street. At only fifteen miles from Kona International Airport, the main travel hub for all of Hawaii, the properties positioning for getting in and out of the Big Island provides convenience.

Hokukano on Keauhou Bay is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

