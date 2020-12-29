Irwin Leiter Publication Reveals How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome
How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome by author and attorney Irwin E. Leiter available on Amazon and eBay.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covering topics ranging from evaluating properties and legal disclosure requirements to details on preparing offers and closing procedures, How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome by Irwin Leiter is available to purchase on Amazon and eBay. Speaking from his home in DuPage County, Illinois, the author offers a closer look at his popular self-help book.
"All of us deal with real estate issues at one time or another, whether we're in a tenant and landlord situation, buying a new home, or simply trying to get along with our neighbors," explains Irwin Leiter.
Part of a successful series, How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome by Irwin Leiter and accompanying publications, helps customers and patrons understand the various legalities and responsibilities of numerous legal considerations, including contracts, housing discrimination, lead-paint clauses, and more. "From contract, pre-closing, and closing procedures to worksheets on property comparison, purchase price, and inspection, How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome is available to purchase now on Amazon and eBay," adds author and attorney Irwin Leiter.
Published by Sphinx Publishing Co., How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome by Irwin Leiter, also known as How to Buy a Condominium or Townhouse, is currently in its second edition. A popular self-help book on approaching the purchase of a townhouse or condominium in all states, How to Buy a Condominium or Townhome's 226 pages include tips for evaluating properties, legal disclosure requirements, details on preparing offers, closing procedures, and information concerning serving on association boards, according to the book's publishers. "Also included," author Irwin Leiter reports, "are state-by-state legal references and forms."
Irwin E. Leiter is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Arts-Summa Cum Laude, as well as a History-Minor in Education. Leiter has also attended IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, from where he holds a Juris Doctor Cum Laude, a Bar, and Gavel Award for service.
During his career, author and attorney Irwin Leiter has taught several law and real estate classes. Leiter has lectured on a range of topics, including 'Legal Aspects of Condominium Development and Homeowners' Associations,' 'Condominium and Planned Community Practice,' and 'Real Estate Forms of Ownership.'
For 38 years, Irwin Leiter also served as a board member and then as Chairman of the Board of the Chicago-based North Center for the Handicapped, until stepping down in 2015.
