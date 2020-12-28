2020-12-28 15:29:08.05 Missouri Lottery Again Earns Highest Rating in State Audit

2020-12-28 15:29:08.05

The Missouri State Lottery Commission has again received the state’s highest overall performance rating in an audit conducted by the Missouri State Auditor’s office. The “excellent” rating was reflected in a recently released report, in which the Lottery was categorized as “very well managed.”

The report comes after a customary independent audit also returned a “no findings” review.

“At a time when it’s more important than ever to provide reliable state revenues, the Missouri Lottery is particularly gratified by this rating,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It demonstrates the financial accuracy and transparency that are essential in the Lottery’s mission to responsibly raise funds for education.”

The Missouri Lottery has generated more than $6.5 billion for the state and public education since sales began in 1986. In that time, Lottery players have won more than $15 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.35 billion in commissions.

For a detailed breakdown of education programs funded by Lottery proceeds in your community, visit the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.